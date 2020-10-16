Life on the line: Early voters wait 'as long as it takes'

Masked and inching forward with 6 feet between them, the people in the line voiced a distinct disregard for how long they'd have to wait for the simple act of casting a ballot.

"What I tell my kids is, there's people that look like us that have died for this right," said Manny Golfe, 44, a commercial banker who waited almost two hours to vote for Democrat Joe Biden. Like most people in the line, he is Black. "So yeah, it's that important for me to get out here and wait in line for however long it takes. And if it took all day, I'd stand out there."

As the sun rose over the deserted sports complex — home of the Mavericks — voters filtered through the nearby Highland Creek community to line up in their cars out front, or take their place in the crowd.

By the time the door had been open for an hour, more than 140 people were willing to risk joining the queue, which stretched between the football stadium and tennis courts toward a remote back parking lot.

The line, some said, provided the unexpected social delight of chitchat with strangers after six months of isolation. But mostly, the atmosphere was one of quiet patience, and a fair bit of reflection.

Retired nurse Cheryl Midkiff, 72, an independent, would not say whether she was voting for Trump or Biden.