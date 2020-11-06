7 two-minute habits that will keep your home cleaner all week

Keeping up with household chores can be a drag, but it doesn’t have to be as time-consuming as you think. So, what’s the secret?

Perpetually tidy homes are often the product of a few good habits. Life gets messy, and that’s why it’s important to remember that cleaning is an ongoing process — it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Picking up a few of these quick-cleaning routines will keep the mess in check without an exhausting cleaning spree.

1. Keep cleaning supplies on hand. Cleaning is much more tolerable when you don’t have to hunt down supplies. Stocking bathrooms, kitchens and closets with some basic cleaning tools will make giving the sink or counter a quick swipe nearly effortless. Easy access to these supplies makes procrastination harder to justify.

2. Focus on your high-traffic areas. Maintaining high-traffic areas on a daily basis will ultimately prevent the spread of dirt and dust throughout the rest of the house. Entryways are a great place to start. Having a dedicated area for shoes will prevent mud and other undesirable things from being tracked through the house. Try sweeping or vacuuming these high traffic areas on a daily basis.