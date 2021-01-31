Aging Matters: AARP Tax Aide program to begin

AARP Tax Aide
program to begin
AARP Tax Aide trained and IRS certified volunteers will be assisting taxpayers again this year in preparing and e-filing personal income tax returns. Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP.
Because of COVID-19 the process will be different from the past. It will be virtual and by appointment only. We cannot prepare returns unless the taxpayer has an email account.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet either by: printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or picking one up from one of these locations:
- Central Library (third floor reference desk), 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem
- Reynolda Branch Library (front desk), 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem
- Southside Branch Library (front desk), 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem
Information about making an appointment is included in the packet.
Intro to Medicare
webinar planned
Compass Financial Services will offer its free "Intro to Medicare" live webinars at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It will last 60 to 75 minutes.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the "donut hole" work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Space is limited and registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Virtual AgingWell
program to be Feb. 9
The AgingWell Series will be presented from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom.
The program will be “Scam Proof your Life: 11 Ways to Stop Fraud Now!” presented by Amy Nofziger, the director of AARP’s Fraud Watch Network. The program will focus on what you can do to protect yourself from fraud.
Chef Greg Rollins, the executive chef at the Graylyn Estate and International Conference Center, will demonstrate how to prepare a grilled chicken Caesar salad with homemade croutons and Parmesan strips.
There will also be a virtual trip to Seagrove and the pottery studio of Terry King and his daughter Crystal King. They will tell about North Carolina folk art pottery face jugs
Participation is free but attendees need to email AgingWellSeries@wakehealth.edu to register and receive the link to join the meeting.
CARES grant available
for caregiver help
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem has received a CARES Act grant to provide support for family caregivers who are particularly affected by the COVID pandemic.
Support is available in the form of occasional prepared meals, yard work and possible connection to other resources.
To learn about qualifications for this and other Shepherd’s Center services for caregivers, contact Carol Ann Harris, Faith in Action Program assistant, at 336-748-0217, or charris@shepherdscenter.org.
Shepherd’s Center
activities for February
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during February. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
• 2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, via Zoom, gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is requested.
• 11 a.m. Feb. 15: The Shepherd’s Center Movie Club Discussion on Zoom. Free. The first movie discussion will be "The Wizard of Oz."
• 11 a.m. Feb. 9: The Shepherd’s Center’s Writing Workshop on Zoom with Susan Surman. Free. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises.
• Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit in the Miller Park amphitheater. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
•2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 3 and 17: Way Back Wednesday via Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher will discuss local and world history and relate it to today's events. Free.
• 1 p.m. Thursdays: Games via Zoom, free.
• 3 p.m. Thursdays: Thinking Out of the Box Discussion Group via Zoom, friendly discussions online, by phone or by computer. Free.
• 5 p.m. Thursday: Personalized Physical Therapy & Wellness in partnership with the Shepherd's Center will hold the Winter Strong Workshop series via Zoom. The workshops are free and include a variety of topics. The first workshop is “Arthritis Awareness: Waking with Morning Stiffness” The workshop will be led by Dr. T.J. McClurg and Dr. Sarvar Pathan of PPTW. They are doctors of physical therapy and specialize in orthopedic care. To register for the workshop email Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org.
Online, telephone
Medicare workshop
The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including "Original Medicare," Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Trellis offers online
planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.
Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323. You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.
SECU Family House
needs volunteers
The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.
The meals can be dropped off at the house; no volunteers are allowed inside. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.
To see a list of available dates and get specific information, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call Emily Kaartunen at 336-793-2822 or Emily.kaartunen@familyhousews.org.
Samaritan Ministries
seeks volunteers
Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.
Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials. Samaritan asks that people who are at higher-risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.
Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.