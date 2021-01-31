Aging Matters: AARP Tax Aide program to begin

Support is available in the form of occasional prepared meals, yard work and possible connection to other resources.

To learn about qualifications for this and other Shepherd’s Center services for caregivers, contact Carol Ann Harris, Faith in Action Program assistant, at 336-748-0217, or charris@shepherdscenter.org.

Shepherd’s Center

activities for February

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during February. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.

• 2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, via Zoom, gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is requested.

• 11 a.m. Feb. 15: The Shepherd’s Center Movie Club Discussion on Zoom. Free. The first movie discussion will be "The Wizard of Oz."

• 11 a.m. Feb. 9: The Shepherd’s Center’s Writing Workshop on Zoom with Susan Surman. Free. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises.