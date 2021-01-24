Aging Matters: CARES grant available for caregiver help

CARES grant available
for caregiver help
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem has received a CARES Act grant to provide support for family caregivers who are particularly affected by the COVID pandemic.
Support is available in the form of occasional prepared meals, yard work and possible connection to other resources.
To learn about qualifications for this and other Shepherd’s Center services for caregivers, contact Carol Ann Harris, Faith in Action Program assistant, at 336-748-0217, or charris@shepherdscenter.org.
Online 'Medicare 101'
seminars scheduled
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free online "Medicare 101" seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare's programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.
AARP to hold tax
prep assistance
AARP will hold its income tax preparation assistance this year with some changes. The group is finalizing its plans. Here are the basic ground rules, so far:
• They will not be preparing taxes at Reynolda Manor and Southside branch libraries.
• They will have a telephone number and a website (neither is ready at this point) and will take appointments only. No first come first served as in the past.
They are not sure if they will be ready to open by the first of February. Updates will be passed on as they are received.
Intro to Medicare
webinar planned
Compass Financial Services will offer its free "Intro to Medicare" live webinars at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Jan. 28. It will last 60 to 75 minutes.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the "donut hole" work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Space is limited and registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Shepherd’s Center
January activities
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during January:
• 2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, via Zoom, gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is requested. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
• Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit in the Miller Park amphitheater. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
• 1 p.m. Thursdays: Games via Zoom, free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
• 3 p.m. Thursdays: Thinking Out of the Box Discussion Group via Zoom, friendly discussions online, by phone or by computer. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
• 5 p.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 28: Personalized Physical Therapy & Wellness in partnership with the Shepherd's Center will hold the Winter Strong Workshop series via Zoom. The workshops are free and include a variety of topics. The first workshop is “Arthritis Awareness: Waking with Morning Stiffness” The workshop will be led by Dr. T.J. McClurg and Dr. Sarvar Pathan of PPTW. They are doctors of physical therapy and specialize in orthopedic care. To register for the workshop email Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org.
Trellis offers online
planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.
Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323. You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.
SECU Family House
needs volunteers
The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.
The meals can be dropped off at the house, no volunteers are allowed inside. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.
To see a list of available dates and get specific information, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call Emily Kaartunen at 336-793-2822 or Emily.kaartunen@familyhousews.org.
Samaritan Ministries
seeks volunteers
Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.
Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials. Samaritan asks that people who are at higher-risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.
Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.