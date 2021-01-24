Aging Matters: CARES grant available for caregiver help

Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.

AARP to hold tax

prep assistance

AARP will hold its income tax preparation assistance this year with some changes. The group is finalizing its plans. Here are the basic ground rules, so far:

• They will not be preparing taxes at Reynolda Manor and Southside branch libraries.

• They will have a telephone number and a website (neither is ready at this point) and will take appointments only. No first come first served as in the past.

They are not sure if they will be ready to open by the first of February. Updates will be passed on as they are received.

Intro to Medicare

webinar planned

Compass Financial Services will offer its free "Intro to Medicare" live webinars at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Jan. 28. It will last 60 to 75 minutes.