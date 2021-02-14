Aging Matters: Online 'Medicare 101' seminars scheduled

For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323. You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.

SECU Family House

needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.

The meals can be dropped off at the house; no volunteers are allowed inside. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see a list of available dates and get specific information, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call Emily Kaartunen at 336-793-2822 or Emily.kaartunen@familyhousews.org.

Samaritan Ministries

seeks volunteers

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.

Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.