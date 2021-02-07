Aging Matters: Virtual AgingWell program to be Tuesday

• 11 a.m. Tuesday: The Shepherd’s Center’s Writing Workshop on Zoom with Susan Surman. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises. Free.

• Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit in the Miller Park amphitheater. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

• 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 17: Way Back Wednesday via Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher will discuss local and world history and relate it to today's events. Free.

• 1 p.m. Thursdays: Games via Zoom. Free.

• 3 p.m. Thursdays: Thinking Outside of the Box Discussion Group via Zoom, friendly discussions online, by phone or by computer. Free.