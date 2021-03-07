Aging Matters: Virtual AgingWell to be held Tuesday

Virtual AgingWell
to be held Tuesday
The AgingWell Series will be presented from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
The program will be “Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s” and will be led by Juanita Wade, a community educator with the Western North Carolina Alzheimer’s Association.
Opie Kirby, owner and chef at Finnigan’s Wake Restaurant and Pub in downtown Winston-Salem, will demonstrate making his Guinness Irish Stew.
Allison Heinrich, a sports medicine clinical exercise physiologist and health coach at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, will show participants safe and effective chair exercises to stay limber.
Participation is free but attendees need to email AgingWellSeries@wakehealth.edu to register and receive the link to join the meeting.
Housing nonprofit
seeks volunteers
greeNest, an organization that helps people with housing needs, is looking for volunteers to make minor repairs to furniture and housewares, decorate the furniture showroom and assist clients with shopping.
All COVID-19 protocols are followed.
greeNest is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers are especially needed for both shifts on Wednesdays and Thursday afternoons.
Information for volunteers and sign-up is available at www.greenestws.org or call 336-661-8091.
Virtual social hour
for caregivers March 25
"It's All About You!" a social hour for family caregivers will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 25.
Allison Gagnon, a member of the UNC School of the Arts music faculty will have a virtual presentation.
Both of her parents lived with dementia in their last years and both responded to music long after words failed. Gagnon's experience with them inspired her to conduct research on the role of music in dementia care and to launch a pilot project through UNCSA’s ArtistCorps community engagement initiative. She will share information and demonstrate how caregivers can use music in the home to assist with caring for someone with dementia.
For more information, or to register, call 336-748-0217, or contact Carol Ann Harris, charris@shepherdscenter.org.
The social is sponsored by The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem, Com-ForCare Home Care, Trinity Presbyterian Church, and the Family Caregiver Support Program.
CARES grant available
for caregiver help
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem has received a CARES Act grant to provide support for family caregivers who are particularly affected by the COVID pandemic.
Support is available in the form of occasional prepared meals, yard work and possible connection to other resources.
To learn about qualifications for this and other Shepherd’s Center Services for caregivers, contact Carol Ann Harris, Faith in Action Program assistant, at 336-748-0217, or charris@shepherdscenter.org.
Free ‘Medicare 101’
seminars scheduled
McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 18.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.
McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer in person, telephonic, online and virtual meeting options to all of our customers in compliance with COVID-19 CDC regulations and recommendations.
Online, telephone
Medicare workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 22 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Free tax prep help
available at libraries
AARP Tax Aide trained and certified volunteers will again this year be assisting taxpayers in preparing and e-filing personal income tax re-turns. Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP.
Because of COVID-19 the process will be different from the past. It will be virtual and by appointment only. They cannot prepare return unless the taxpayer has an email account.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet either by: printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or picking one up from one of these Forsyth County Public Library locations:
• Central Library (third floor reference desk)
660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem
336-703-3020
• Reynolda Branch Library (front desk)
2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem
336-703-2960
• Southside Branch Library (front desk)
3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem
336-703-2980
Upon completion of tax packet, go to www.wstaxaide.com/schedule to make an appointment.
Trellis offers online
planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.
Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323. You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.
SECU Family House
needs volunteers
The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.
The meals can be dropped off at the house; no volunteers are allowed inside. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.
To see a list of available dates and get specific information, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call Emily Kaartunen at 336-793-2822 or Emily.kaartunen@familyhousews.org.
Samaritan Ministries
seeks volunteers
Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.
Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials. Samaritan asks that people who are at higher-risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.
Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.
Shepherd’s Center
sets March events
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during February. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, via Zoom, gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is requested.
11 a.m. March 15: The Shepherd’s Center Movie Club Discussion on Zoom. The first movie discussion will be “The Wizard of Oz.” Free.
11 a.m. Tuesday and March 23: The Shepherd’s Center’s Writing Workshop on Zoom with Susan Surman. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises. Free.
Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit in the Miller Park amphitheater. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
2:30-4 p.m. March 17, and 31: Way Back Wednesday via Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free.
1 p.m. Thursdays: Games via Zoom. Free.
3 p.m. Thursdays: Thinking Outside of the Box Discussion Group via Zoom, discussions online, by phone or by computer. Free.
5 p.m. Thursday: Personalized Physical Therapy & Wellness in partnership with the Shepherd’s Center will hold the Winter Strong Workshop series via Zoom. The workshops include a variety of topics. The workshop is “Arthritis Awareness. The workshop will be led by Dr. T.J. McClurg and Dr. Sarvar Pathan of PPTW. To register for the workshop email Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org. Free.