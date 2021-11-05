Ask Amy: A granddaughter requests gran’s bequest

Dear Amy: My grandmother recently died.
For me, she was like my third parent while growing up, because I spent so much time at her home.
From what I understand, there is no will. However, there are a couple of items from her home that I would like to have for sentimental reasons. Specifically, a clock, and ashes from her dogs that I grew up with.
I don’t know the most appropriate way to ask either of her sons about the items. A big roadblock is that I’m not actually blood related to my grandma or her children. We are related through her ‘later in life’ marriage to my deceased grandfather.
She and I loved each other, but she did tell me there was some animosity/jealousy with her blood relatives because of how close we were.
I don’t want to offend anyone, but I would really like these items before they are possibly sold or just thrown out.
What can I do? Missing my Grandma
Dear Missing: I appreciate that you have pointed out the intense and loving connection that can develop between step-relatives. It is a vital connection, and I’m very sorry for this loss.
However, there is a whiff of entitlement in your query, and this is something you must shed if you are going to ask for material goods that belonged to your grandmother.
Start by acknowledging the loss her sons have experienced and thank them for sharing their mother with you.
Say, “I hope this isn’t too presumptuous, but I’m wondering if you would be willing to pass along something that belonged to her, so I have a tangible reminder of her.” Mention the items you’re interested in receiving.
There is some likelihood that they will not respond at all to your request, or that they will respond negatively.
You should prepare yourself for that and understand that you may have to move forward without possessing the clock or the ashes.
