Ask Amy: A grandmother’s thanks is not in the ‘male’

So, this mom has done a good thing in teaching your grandchildren to express their appreciation in this way.

And, it seems that maybe she can’t stop teaching, although her correction of mailman to “mailperson” prompted another chuckle (from me), because I do believe that the correct and gender-free description of the person doing this job is either “postal worker” or “letter carrier.”

And you can understand why this is: mailperson, when spoken, sounds like “Male person,” which sort of defeats the purpose.

I can understand why this failed correction rankled you, but I hope you will shake it off as the actions of an active and engaged mom who perhaps was over-momming (oops, overparenting) in the moment.

Dear Amy: Thank you for your response to “Concerned Mom,” who was concerned about her daughter’s weight.

I've been learning so much about fatphobia, the BMI, and my own fatphobic ideas.

I know that this mom was not being mean, but focusing on her daughter’s weight and bad food choices was upsetting.