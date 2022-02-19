Ask Amy: A grandmother’s thanks is not in the ‘male’

Dear Amy: Something is bothering me that I just can't shake, and I'd welcome your opinion.
My husband and I have three young grandchildren who live across the country. We are seldom able to visit in person, so we use FaceTime to stay in touch.
Yesterday while chatting with the kids, all younger than 10, I mentioned that “the mailman” delivered their Christmas thank-you notes.
I told the kids how much I appreciated their notes.
Off-camera, I heard my daughter-in-law say: "mailperson.”
I was a little hurt and a lot irritated that she would correct me like that.
It's not as if I had used a derogatory term, I would never do that!
My intention was simply to thank the kids for their notes, not to become an example of how ignorant grandparents can be.
Am I overreacting?
– Just Wondering
Dear Wondering: I have to laugh (a little bit) because for many readers, the headline here will be: Three Children Reported to Have Written Thank You Notes. Story at 11!
So, this mom has done a good thing in teaching your grandchildren to express their appreciation in this way.
And, it seems that maybe she can’t stop teaching, although her correction of mailman to “mailperson” prompted another chuckle (from me), because I do believe that the correct and gender-free description of the person doing this job is either “postal worker” or “letter carrier.”
And you can understand why this is: mailperson, when spoken, sounds like “Male person,” which sort of defeats the purpose.
I can understand why this failed correction rankled you, but I hope you will shake it off as the actions of an active and engaged mom who perhaps was over-momming (oops, overparenting) in the moment.
Dear Amy: Thank you for your response to “Concerned Mom,” who was concerned about her daughter’s weight.
I've been learning so much about fatphobia, the BMI, and my own fatphobic ideas.
I know that this mom was not being mean, but focusing on her daughter’s weight and bad food choices was upsetting.
Most obese people, I have learned, see the most judgment and shame from their own family, not strangers.
Your response was firm and kind. She is an adult, she knows what she looks like. Her life is her own.
– A Fan
Dear Fan: I’ve got more of my own work to do, and thank you.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com
Tags
- Friendship
- Amy
- School
- Classmate
- Fact
- Comeback
- Help
- Dilemma
- Abuse
- Crime
- Criminal Law
- Specific
- Therapist
- Cousin
- Chat
- Behavior
- Memorial Service
- Medicine
- Military
- Transports
- Meal
- Mom
- Wife
- Vaccinate
- Sibling
- Vasectomy
- Guilt
- Husband
- Guy
- Dear
- Dear Amy
- First Responder
- Mental Health
- Psychology
- Need
- Comfort
- Health Professional
- Sadness
- Sociology
- Daughter
- Experience
- Find
- Fun
- Hostel
- Teacher
- Internet
- Education
- Computer Science
- Photo
- Page
- Listserv
- Quandary
- Alumnus
- Grandmother
- Granddaughter
- Bequest
- Jealousy
- Animosity
- Tracy Clark
- Meteorology
- Work
- Commerce
- Editor
- Checking
- Steven
- Parents
- Vincent
- Roberta
- Pandemonium
- Aunt
- Dad
- Clothing
- Extended Family
- Survival
- Dinner
- Sport
- Game
- Eye Contact
- Touch
- Closeness
- Conversation
- Kiss
- Pastor
- Church
- Christianity
- Worship
- Methodist
- Role
- Volunteer
- Pandemic
- Stress
- Risk
- Status
- Covid-19
- Health Department
- Virus
- Value
- Boyfriend
- Relationship
- Sexology
- Core
- Monogamy
- Mouth Of Truth
- Bocca Della Verita
- Sculpture
- Theatre
- Show
- Anatomy
- Hand
- Profile
- Tale
- Daughter-in-law
- Penny
- Genealogy
- Gossip
- Ramification
- In-law
- Trauma
- Childhood
- Long-distance
- Law
- Lawyer
- Outlook
- Chas
- Shelly
- Telecommunications
- Mass Communication
- Holiday
- Gathering
- Social Media
- Bio
- Literature
- Avatar
- Widow
- Sarah
- Annie
- Marriage
- Affair
- Student Loan
- Career
- Gain
- Finance
- Economics
- Accounting
- Bank
- Story
- Vaccination
- Restraining Order
- Money
- Cabin
- Son-in-law
- Father-in-law
- Estate
- Portion
- Guideline
- Grandchild
- Cdc
- Donation
- Charity
- Mother-in-law
- Treatment
- Flashback
- Talk
- Birth
- Crop Top
- Papa
- Cosmetics
- Frustration
- Reader
- Remark
- Respite
- Shopping
- Tourism
- Art
- Building Industry
- Caregiver
- Sister
- Jacqueline Woodson
- Christmastime
- Pile
- David Mccullough
- Literacy
- Ex
- Reappearance
- Mistake
- Proposal
- Girlfriend
- Parent-in-law
- Adele
- Grampa
- Sasha
- Sexual Assault
- Hotline
- Dna
- Organization
- Habitat
- Poetry
- Assistance
- Program
- University
- Sale
- Lizzie
- Linguistics
- Cuddle
- Teen
- Text
- Crisis
- Preference
- Grammar
- Post
- Address
- Letter
- Ms.
- Cliff
- Business
- Revenue
- Stepdad
- Unload
- Choice
- Disconnect
- Publishing
- Requirement
- Difference Of Opinion
- Preschooler
- Conduct
- Anger
- Reconnection
- Person
- Groundhog Day
- Dog
- Zoology
- Animal
- Advice
- Lack
- Christmas Eve
- Tradition
- Liturgy
- Celebration
- Response
- Adult
- Christmas Eve Dinner
- Human
- Grief
- Co-worker
- License
- Dui
- Attempt
- Steps
- Brother-in-law
- Grudge
- Nurse
- Holding
- Hospice
- Penalty
- Nail
- Betty White
- Collage
- Might
- Pet
- Fight
- Texting
- Disagreement
- Cream Cake
- Telegram
- Steve
- Wedding
- Alcohol
- Apology
- Fiance
- Young Woman
- Harshness
- Hug
- Anthony
- Charles
- Cinema
- Best Friend
- Script
- Middle Ground
- Mental State
- Brad
- Privacy
- Surgery
- Deadline
- Professional
- Care Worker
- Friend
- Worth
- Salary
- Fraud
- Aarp
- Adult Protective Service Agency
- Elder
- Company
- Wheel
- Plan
- Health Insurance
- Business Plan
- Venture
- Statistic
- Pill
- Medication
- Pharmacology
- Bottle
- Stash
- Kind
- Research
- Boundary
- Bride-to-be
- Folks
- Addiction
- Drug
- Toll
- Codependency
- Randall
- Sympathy Card
- Regard
- Mailperson
- Correction
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!