Ask Amy: A night out could lead to July Fourth fireworks

Dear Amy: Recently, my fiancé and I went out with his friend (of 30 years) “George,” and George’s new girlfriend, “Janet.”

George went to the restroom. Janet took his seat so we could talk (the venue was loud).

After some chit chat, Janet reached over and stroked my fiancé’s face (from his jaw to his temple) without uttering a word.

I was completely shocked.

My fiancé left the table almost immediately to use to restroom himself. Upon his return, he switched his seat to be on the other side of me (not near Janet).

He later told me that he left the table to avoid her, and that she had also been rubbing up against his leg.

I was beyond furious.

My fiancé begged me not to confront her, so we abruptly left.

Initially, I was furious with my fiancé for not saying something to her immediately. He said he was so stunned that he just wanted to leave.

The next morning, he told George what Janet did, and said how uncomfortable it made both of us.

George was unfazed, and blamed it on Janet’s drinking that evening. He has since invited us to other events (with Janet). We have declined and reiterated the reason.

A friend is hosting a Fourth of July party and my fiancé wants to go.

George and Janet will definitely be there.

Do we go? If so, I am most certain I will address this — in person.

What is your take on this? Do you agree that we should keep our distance from Janet? — Protective Fiancée

Dear Protective: Your fiancé’s response to this unwanted and uninvited touching is extremely common.

People who have never experienced this sometimes criticize the victim for not speaking up in the moment. But the nearly universal response to this sort of violation is to first freeze, and then to create distance (a smart protective move).

My take on Janet’s behavior is that she is a boundary-crosser who believes she can get away with it, in part because she is a woman.

If your fiancé wants to attend this Fourth of July party, then he should. His choice not to let what happened control him is a good one.

Does he want you to confront Janet? If so, then go for it, and enjoy the fireworks.

Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.