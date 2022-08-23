 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask Amy

Ask Amy: Abuse survivor wonders how therapy could help

Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

Dear Amy: I am a 73-year-old woman. I was sexually molested by my older sister when I was about 11 years old. She was greatly influenced by her “friend” who sexually molested my 10-year-old friend at the same time.

I did not tell anyone. Our father (who was my sister’s stepfather) was very physically abusive toward both my mother and my sister.

I truly was afraid that he would hurt or kill one of them if I told.

After my parent’s divorced when I was 17, I continued to keep the secret and have done so until this day. I often told myself that I would confront her after our mother passed away.

I never wanted to hurt my mother since she had a very tough life.

Well, our mother died four years ago and I did not confront my sister. I’m sure she would deny that it ever happened.

My sister has health problems, largely due to her lifestyle over many years. She has had a rough life.

We have never spoken of the incident. However, I never allowed our daughter to spend time alone with her. My husband and I frequently come to her aid when she needs assistance.

I am now in my elder years and find myself thinking of the incident a lot.

It certainly changed my feelings toward my sister, as I find her rather pathetic.

The only thing I know for sure is that I will never serve as her caregiver when/if she becomes incapacitated. My husband agrees with me.

My question for you is: Is there any benefit to counseling?

What would counseling do?

— Wondering

Dear Wondering: At this stage of your life, therapy can help you to integrate all of the varied strands of your past, and finally, to celebrate your impressive survivorship.

Triumphing over extreme dysfunction and creating a healthy life for yourself is truly worthy of celebration.

Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.

