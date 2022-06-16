Ask Amy: Abused brother doesn't want to attend abuser's wedding

Dear Amy: My older brother is getting married this summer, his second marriage. He practices a very conservative Christian belief and told me that because I am a gay man I am a sinner and will go to hell in the afterlife.

His children told me that they pray for my salvation.

For my entire youth he abused and tortured me physically, emotionally and sexually.

We are both in our 60s now and for most of our lives have had very little contact.

I don’t want to go to his wedding, however, my mother is putting a lot of pressure on me to go.

The thought of going to the wedding makes me anxious and angry.

I don’t want to see him or his family, but I feel guilty not supporting my mother. What should I do? — Confused Brother

Dear Confused: Do not give in to your mother’s pressure. Understand with compassion that she may be hoping to heal the rift between you and your brother, but, unless she has also urged your brother to atone for his behavior and ask for forgiveness, any contact should be up to you.

Stay calm, and offer to help your mother by asking a friend or family member to accompany her.

Dear Amy: I was a bit disturbed by your advice to “Accused of Desertion,” who decided to fly home alone after their partner tested positive for COVID.

What I think was missed entirely is the fact that a close contact of someone who is COVID positive – even if they themselves have had a negative test – may still be infected and putting others at risk by getting on a flight.

I know that public health guidance has been confusing and inconsistent, but the current CDC guidance is to defer travel for at least five days after last contact with the infected person, and test at that time.

I would implore anyone who is unable or unwilling to isolate or quarantine at their destination to rethink air travel for now. An Exhausted Physician

Dear Exhausted: Thank you for the clarification and advice. And thank you for the hard work trying to keep people healthy and safe.

Dear Amy: I applaud your response to “Regretful,” the gentleman who has been divorced from his first wife for many years and wants to apologize.

I wholeheartedly agree with your encouragement regarding this apology.

When my first husband and I had been divorced for 34 years, he called out of the blue and apologized for everything.

I didn’t realize I needed to hear that, but I did.

He died very unexpectedly six weeks later. I’m thankful that he passed with a clear heart. — Judy

Dear Judy: “A clear heart.” That’s what we should all strive for.