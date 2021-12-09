Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin

You don’t note whether your investment in this property involved you actually co-owning it with your name on the deed, or whether it was a more casual arrangement with you contributing half of the cost of the property.

You should gather any documentation regarding money you spent on this cabin and, working with a lawyer, see if there is a way for you to recover any or all of it.

Dear Amy: Responding to the letter from “Totally Confused Mom,” whose adult daughters have turned on her, people today in their 20s and 30s all seem to have mental stress, trauma, anxiety, other issues with fancy names — and, of course, the source of their problems is always their parents.

Well blame has to be assigned somewhere and who better than the people who gave them all they could and would do anything for them?

How about we look at the other possible source for all the problems: too much screen time, less human interaction, almost no physical work except the fancy expensive gyms, more time to invent various problems and then, of course, blame parents.

Parents are not wrong all the time.