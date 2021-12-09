Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin

Dear Amy: I was married to “Bart” for several years. We divorced some time ago.
Last year we got back together but did not remarry.
As it had always been our dream to buy a cabin in the woods, last year we found a property to purchase.
We split the cost equally.
A month ago, he beat me up, threatened to kill me and kicked me out with no money or job.
Fortunately, I had kept my apartment. He has an RV on the property where the cabin is located.
Now he is telling me it’s all in the past. He wants me to come back, forgive and forget. Nope.
I want to sell the property, and he is refusing. He says he will never leave, that it’s half mine and I can come back anytime, and when he dies, he will leave his half to his three sons and I will have to deal with them then.
What must I do?
I want to sell and be done with this horrible nightmare. R
Dear R: You should call the police, and a lawyer. Consider a restraining order and filing charges. Cut off all personal contact with this man.
You don’t note whether your investment in this property involved you actually co-owning it with your name on the deed, or whether it was a more casual arrangement with you contributing half of the cost of the property.
You should gather any documentation regarding money you spent on this cabin and, working with a lawyer, see if there is a way for you to recover any or all of it.
Dear Amy: Responding to the letter from “Totally Confused Mom,” whose adult daughters have turned on her, people today in their 20s and 30s all seem to have mental stress, trauma, anxiety, other issues with fancy names — and, of course, the source of their problems is always their parents.
Well blame has to be assigned somewhere and who better than the people who gave them all they could and would do anything for them?
How about we look at the other possible source for all the problems: too much screen time, less human interaction, almost no physical work except the fancy expensive gyms, more time to invent various problems and then, of course, blame parents.
Parents are not wrong all the time.
How about we sometimes ask the young people in their 20s and 30s to grow up and act like adults, and stop blaming others?
Now I dare you to blame the parents. Very Frustrated
Dear Frustrated: Who raised all of these tender softies?
