Ask Amy: Abusive mother now solicits funds by lying

Dear Amy: My mother often singled me out growing up. She verbally and physically abused me.

I tried to maintain a relationship with her when I got older; after all, she is my mother.

Over the years, I noticed that my relatives on her side stopped talking to me. There was no explanation as to why.

I recently found out (from a very reliable source) that my mother had been telling these relatives I was a heroin addict and “gotten myself into trouble.”

She was asking them to send her money because, according to her, she used her savings to “bail me out of trouble.”

Amy, I have never had a problem with drugs, nor have I had any legal issues. I’ve never even borrowed money from my mother.

My mother has never been good with money. She declared bankruptcy a few years ago.

I’m beyond angry that she used me to have her family send money to her.

I’m angry that they believed her.

Should I bother reaching out to my relatives to tell them the truth? Or just cut my losses and carry on with my life? — Tired of Being a Scapegoat

Dear Scapegoat: Yes, you should reach out to your relatives and tell them simply and plainly the truth about your own life.

Compose a letter or email. Word it carefully. Express something along these lines: “I have recently become aware that my mother has told you that I have drug problems or other legal problems, and has used this as a reason to accept money from you. This is not true, and I’m concerned that you might be giving her money under false pretenses. I have never needed or accepted any money from Mom, but I am aware that she has had financial troubles of her own. I’m not sure what is going on with her, but I miss you all very much, and would really like to be in touch. I am doing very well (let them know a few details about your life) and am looking forward to hearing from you.”