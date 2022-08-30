Ask Amy: Alcoholic nanny drinking on the job poses risks

Dear Amy: My sister “Helen” moved to my state several years ago when her life was in freefall. She is an alcoholic.

Helen has been in and out of rehab four times since then, and her children and others have revealed that her drinking has been an issue for about 17 years, the last 10 of which Helen has been working as a nanny, and drinking on the job.

The past two years she has gone twice directly from rehab into nanny positions without informing the parents of the child/children.

I, and other family members, have been very clear that we think this is unethical and dangerous, but she refuses to consider other options because she can make $25 to $30 an hour instead of $15 to $17 in another job.

What is my moral and ethical obligation?

I’ve thought about contacting families or the Facebook page she has advertised her services with.

The only saving grace is that most parents work from home, and she doesn’t have a car. She does have a license, however.

She will be in a sober-living house with drug testing for a few months, but is that enough? My husband and friends feel I shouldn’t get involved. Should I? — Worried

Dear Worried: To clarify, parents who work from home hire child care help in part to drive their children places, and to run errands using the car.

You state that you know your sister is drinking on the job, and if so you are ethically bound to try to warn the family she is working for of the risk she poses.

You don’t state exactly why “Helen” has been bouncing from job to job (is she quitting or getting fired?) — and it is a mystery that the parents who hire her don’t discover her job (or rehab) history. She is either supplying false information about this, or they (wrongly) assume that hiring someone off a Facebook page is the same as going through a bonded and professional nanny service.

You should tell Helen that if you learn that she is taking in-home child care positions, you will do your best to contact the family, urge them to do their due diligence and warn them of the risk she might pose.

This might not seem fair to someone who is currently out of rehab and sober, but given her addiction history and the way she cycles in and out, her ability to maintain her sobriety should not be assumed.

Nanny positions might pay well, but this sort of work is very demanding, and also frequently repetitive and boring. In addition to the risk she poses to the children in her care, this sort of work might not be good for maintaining her sobriety.

Lengthy stays in rehab also cut into her income. If she finds another more compatible line of work, she might gain stability and income over time.