Ask Amy: Annual hike brings on major tears

Dear Amy: My husband and I don’t have children, but we are friends with many couples who do, and we enjoy spending time with these families.

Before they had children, one particular couple used to do an annual hiking weekend with us.

Once the kids came along, they wanted to continue this tradition and bring the kids.

Amy, I love spending time with our friends’ children, but this trip is not a kid-friendly experience.

Last year, their children, ages 2 and 4, cried almost the entire time as they were dragged through the heat on rough terrain for eight hours, where their parents expected them to walk most of it.

I didn’t blame these children for hating it. It wasn’t fun for anyone.

I do not want to go on this trip this year, and I’d like to find a way to be honest about why, without having them think that we don’t want to spend time with their kids.

I suggested to them that we do a shorter day trip on some easier trails nearby because the kids would enjoy that more.

They replied that they wish to teach their kids “stamina” and that we can “give them breaks and they’ll be fine.”

I disagree and think the trip will be a disaster again, and the three-hour drive to get there isn’t really worth it.

Is there any other polite way of eliminating this trip, at least until the kids are older? — Trying to be Accommodating

Dear Trying: I can well imagine what this hike to hell and back was like for everyone, and I don’t blame you for not wanting to repeat it.

You should be completely honest about this. Tell them, “It killed me to see the kids so uncomfortable during the hike. I only want to do this if we can do a shorter and more kid-friendly hike.”

That’s it. That’s you stating your own needs.

They might give you all sorts of reasons why it would be easier for the children this year. You can reply: “I know I’m not a parent, and maybe that’s why it’s so hard for me to see them struggle. I love your children and I want them to have a better time. If they have a good time, I’ll have a good time. But I need to take a different excursion.”