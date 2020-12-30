Ask Amy: Aspiring journalist’s instructor buried the lede

Dear Reporting: I beg to differ about one aspect of your account: “Jack” is not a nice guy. Jack is a lazy guy who highjacked an entire class of students who paid for instruction and deserve to receive it.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but if Jack really was making “big money” on the internet, he would not be fleecing the local community college. His online history and presence might be something to look into.

I’m impressed by your standards, your attitude and your fierce desire to learn. You have already used some reporting skills to build a factually accurate case about Jack, and now I encourage you to take your case to the dean.

Dear Amy: Your very dumb response to the mom who didn’t like her husband’s daily pot smoking (“Smoked Out”) revealed your prejudice about pot.

There is nothing wrong with smoking pot. If she doesn’t like the smoke, he should use edibles or vape his pot. Daily User

Dear User: Edibles and vaping are good suggestions for avoiding some of the toxins in pot smoke.

I view pot use as I would view alcohol use. Although the effects are very different from these two substances, I believe that using either drug all day long, every day, is not a healthy choice.

