Ask Amy: Bad babysitter sits in for sleepy husband

I really don’t want her to come over so often, but anytime I bring it up to my husband, it starts an argument.

What can I do? Upset

Dear Upset: You don’t mention what work your husband does, but unless he works a night shift, he should get out of bed in the mornings in order to take care of his children. This is what good parents do. Otherwise, it would look as if your husband is “too sleepy to be a father.”

If your husband is so devoted to his mother that he needs to see her twice a week, then perhaps instead of using her as a babysitter, he should take the children over to her place for brief visits.

Generally, you should assume that anyone listening to your mother-in-law vent will see through her obvious bias. Push back only when you must, but otherwise – disengage.

Dear Amy: “Concerned Grandpa” was worried that his grandsons were overweight. While mentioning this to the parents might help (probably not), please caution people not to call children fat. Upset

Dear Upset: I heartily agree. The best role of grandparents is to love the grandchildren in their lives – exactly as they are. Often, grandparents are the only people offering this sort of unconditional love and acceptance.

