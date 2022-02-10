Ask Amy: Best friend feels a love connection

Dear Amy: I am in love with my best friend, “Tina,” but she is in a relationship.
Tina has been with her current boyfriend for almost five years, four of which have been long distance, and she’s made many comments that make it seem like she is settling for him.
They started dating in high school (they’re now seniors in college), and he is the only person Tina has ever dated. She has said many times that she doesn’t want to break up with him because she would feel like she wasted all of her college years.
They frequently get into arguments, and all of our friends agree that he should treat her better.
On top of that, Tina (who is bisexual) has told me that, if she were to ever break up with her boyfriend and date a woman, I would be “her type.”
We’ve been mistaken for a couple on numerous occasions. Even her mother said that if Tina didn’t have a boyfriend, she would think the two of us are dating.
I am completely in love with Tina, but I’m conflicted on whether I should confess my feelings.
Ultimately, I just want her to be happy, even if it is with someone else. But seeing her settle, and running through all the “what ifs,” is eating me up inside.
How should I talk to Tina about her current boyfriend and the way he treats her? Should I tell her how I really feel about her? Hopelessly in Love
Dear Hopelessly: The heart wants what it wants, but the way you describe “Tina’s” choices makes me wonder if you could do better.
Her justification to stay in a bad relationship because she’s already wasted a lot of time in the bad relationship is poorly considered. I sincerely hope that she deserves you.
Your unselfishness when it comes to her happiness, on the other hand, is the real deal.
Don’t emphasize the way Tina’s boyfriend treats her. This might force her into a defensive posture.
I suggest that you keep it very simple: “I want you to be happy, even if it is with someone else. But I think you’d be happier with me.”
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.
