Ask Amy: ‘Best of’ column concerns adoption

Dear Amy: I am a 16- year-old girl. I have a 13-year-old biological brother, “Paul” and a 10-year-old adopted sister, “Natty.”

My parents have never told Natty she’s adopted. She resembles our family, so I don’t think she suspects anything.

However, she’s recently started asking questions about her birth, and my mom has made up elaborate lies to cover up the fact of her adoption.

My mom says she’ll tell her when she’s old enough. Paul and I think she deserves to know now, but don’t want to defy our mom. Can you help? — Distressed Sister

Dear Distressed: Your mother’s refusal to tell your sister her adoption story has now devolved from lying by omission to outright lying.

Your mom is putting all of you in a terrible position, and it has the potential to profoundly affect everyone.

Your sister is old enough to learn her adoption story. She was always old enough to know this story, because her story tells the truth about her life.

This story is nothing to be ashamed of or worried about, except, of course, when it becomes this big and powerful secret that the whole family must keep.

Tell your mother you are worried that another family member will tell your sister the truth, and this would turn a wonderful story into a confusing and traumatic event for everyone.

I assume that because of the difference in your ages, you have quite distinct memories of your own of your sister’s adoption into the family.

You should tell your mother that you will never lie about this and that if asked you will tell the truth.

You don’t mention your father, but he would be the obvious choice to help you advocate for the truth.