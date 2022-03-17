Ask Amy: ‘Best of’ column gets major ink

Dear Readers: Every year I step away from my column for two weeks to work on other creative projects. (Anyone interested in my personal essays and photographs can subscribe to my free newsletter: amyd-ickinson.substack.com.)

I hope you enjoy these “Best Of” columns from 10 years ago. Today’s topic: Tattoos.

Dear Amy: Tattoos don't repulse me, but I don't like them.

My long-term boyfriend has a few tattoos, all of which have special meaning to him.

Now he has decided to get a half-sleeve of tattoos. I don't particularly want his arms to be covered in artwork, but I know there's nothing I can do about it.

I haven't told him that I'd rather him not get more tattoos. I know it's his body and he can do what he desires with it, but I can't help but think that this will spiral out of control.

I don't want to date a guy who is covered in tattoos. Should I tell him? And if so, what should I say to make sure he knows I'm not forcing anything? — Unsure

Dear Unsure: You convey a solid realization that your boyfriend has the right to do what he wishes with his own body. You can, however, weigh in.

Tattoos are privately chosen but publicly viewed. Let's imagine what it would be like if you didn't say anything in advance and your boyfriend's half-sleeve did repulse you.

You: "I really hate your ink.'' He: "Gee, do you think you might have mentioned this before I spent hours under the gun?''

You can say, "I'm not a huge fan of lots of tattoos. But I am a huge fan of yours. I'm not sure how I'll react to all of your new ink, but if it's what you really want, I'll do my best to embrace it." (August 2012)

Dear Amy: Future tattooers: Before you cover yourself with meaningful “artwork,” go visit a senior center. Take a long look at their once-firm flesh, and imagine it covered in unrecognizable ink. — Susan

Dear Susan: My awesome Uncle Harvey used to show me the battleship he’d had tattooed on his forearm during his time in the Merchant Marines. By the age of 80, that ship had definitely sailed. (September 2012)