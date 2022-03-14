Ask Amy: ‘Best of’ column looks at political differences

Dear Readers: Every year I step away from my column for two weeks to work on other creative projects. (Anyone interested in my personal essays and photographs can subscribe to my free newsletter: amydickinson.substack.com).

I hope you enjoy these “Best Of” columns from 10 years ago. Today’s topic: Politics.

Dear Amy: We are friends with an older couple who live down the street.

In all the years I’ve known them, we’ve never discussed politics. Maybe that was a good thing, because in the past few weeks a sign appeared in their yard for a candidate I cannot stand.

Without going into specifics, if this candidate should happen to win, I would seriously think about moving to another country.

I’m gay, and my neighbors know it. Prejudice against gay people is a plank in their candidate’s political platform.

I tell myself that my neighbors are the same people I’ve liked for many years, but I feel differently now. Should I talk to them about it and try to explain what this man’s election would mean for people like me, or should I ignore it and try to forget it?