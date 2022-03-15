Ask Amy: ‘Best of’ column scales the heights

The only thing is that she’s 6 feet tall and I’m 5-foot-8. This isn’t an issue for me, but it concerns her. She talks about how she wants to get past it, but it’s stuck in her head. Any advice on how I could help her? — Too Short Guy

Dear Guy: Do nothing. It is her issue to get over, and she either will — or she won’t. You cannot and should not do anything differently. I will tell you this: True love knows no height. The day may come when she realizes she stopped noticing how tall she is. It would be nice if you were standing next to her then. (August 2012)

Dear Amy: I’m a 5-foot-9-inch woman, and it amazes me to hear how many people have a thing about height: The guy always “has” to be taller.

I’ve had my fill of men who didn’t want me to wear heels, wanted me to hunch a bit while walking, etc., and for every insecure short man, there seems to be three women who are just as stubborn.

My husband is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and I couldn’t love him more. It takes a confident, secure man to proudly hold a taller woman on his arm. He might be short, but he has a huge heart. — BJW

Dear BJW: Legendary chef Julia Child was 6 feet 2 inches tall. Her devoted husband, Paul, was a more average height: 5 feet 9 inches. I have heard from many such “mismatched” couples who report that they are perfectly happy. (September 2012)

