Ask Amy: Book group reveals a startling plot twist

Dear Amy: I have been a journalist and author since my early 20s — now retired and living in a gated community.
After our last book group meeting, I got a call from our coordinator. She’s a good friend but was unable to attend that meeting.
She said, “Your friends are concerned about you because your behavior was erratic … and one member said you nearly drove her off the road recently.”
My reaction was, “Well, these women are not my friends. I lost my darling husband eight months ago and not once have any of them reached out to me to invite me to lunch or dinner. Furthermore, if they have a problem with me, why didn’t they address me directly? Why are they hiding behind you?”
I’m cutting our coordinator some slack because her husband is gravely ill.
What do you think of my proposed response at the end of our next book meeting? I will say: “Well, ladies, I’m so busy with house guests and other commitments, plus I’m trying to finish writing my book, so I’m going to have to take a break for a while. But I’ll be back. Oh, and by the way, thank you for all the many invitations to join you for lunch or dinner. I was bereft when my husband died, so that meant a lot to me.”
Of course, I don’t plan to return! These are catty women whom I never see, anyway.
I have sons who visit, two good friends here, and several remote friends with whom I have great conversations.
So that’s enough for me.
What are your thoughts? — Well Read
Dear Well Read: You have been told that your behavior is erratic. You’ve been told that you almost ran someone off the road.
This is extremely hard to hear. Extremely. Your wounded and defensive reaction has created a smoke screen, where you have completely glossed over this potentially important information. What’s going on with you?
You know that you are grieving. You are angry. These people have not extended themselves personally toward you at your most vulnerable stage. No — they are not your friends, but they have expressed concern about you through a third party.
Your proposed response is satisfyingly sarcastic, but not honest.
I hope you can sit with this and release your own anger. If you choose to respond, use honest “I” statements: “I’m hurting. I’m grieving. I’m disappointed and upset. But please — I’m trying to be honest. I need to talk about this.”