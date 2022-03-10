Ask Amy: Book group reveals a startling plot twist

Dear Amy: I have been a journalist and author since my early 20s — now retired and living in a gated community.

After our last book group meeting, I got a call from our coordinator. She’s a good friend but was unable to attend that meeting.

She said, “Your friends are concerned about you because your behavior was erratic … and one member said you nearly drove her off the road recently.”

My reaction was, “Well, these women are not my friends. I lost my darling husband eight months ago and not once have any of them reached out to me to invite me to lunch or dinner. Furthermore, if they have a problem with me, why didn’t they address me directly? Why are they hiding behind you?”

I’m cutting our coordinator some slack because her husband is gravely ill.