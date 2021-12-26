Ask Amy: Boyfriend’s behavior means ‘game over’

Dear Amy: My boyfriend of almost three years is very childish.

If I do something he does not like, he will try to “get me” back — or even the score in some way.

For instance, I do not want to do a particular act in the bedroom.

This act makes me super-uncomfortable, and I hate it.

No matter how many times I explain this to him, he says it’s his favorite thing and that if I don’t do it, then it’s a deal-breaker.

Sometimes I suffer through it, but other times I flat out refuse.

The other day, I refused to do this.

Now, he won’t kiss me.

He says that since I won’t do that for him, kissing is off the table until I do it.

How is that fair?

How can we navigate through this without calling it quits?

I want to make him happy, but I also don’t want to do what he’s asking me to do. Your advice would be greatly appreciated. Underperforming