Ask Amy: Break-up encounters should be negotiations

Dear Amy: I just got out of a nine-year relationship with a man I'm just now realizing was manipulative and mean. Unfortunately, he developed a drinking problem during our time together.

He broke things off twice, against my wishes, and I was the one who had to move out and lose my home and my dog, etc.

After being apart this time, I started to see some things I had ignored before because I loved him so much. He is emotionally abusive at times, as we try to separate our items and as I try to purchase the house from him. He has said things like, "If you don't drop this, I will take everything, and you'll get nothing." Or throwing it in my face that he's glad we never got married.

I started therapy and have been going now for two years.

During that time, my therapist has tried to guide me toward what's healthy, but I think she knew I wasn't ready to hear it. I was so in love.

I know now that breaking up is a blessing in disguise, but I'm struggling with his behavior because I loved this man for nine years, unconditionally.

How do I navigate this? How do I handle his behavior toward me while we figure things out? And how could I have loved a man who treated me this way? Struggling and Hurt