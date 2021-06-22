Ask Amy: Cancer recovery is slow and not very steady

If people query you, you can say, “I’m still recovering, and it’s going slowly.”Dear Amy: My husband and I are in our 70s. He is more extroverted than I am. Throughout our professional life, we entertained at home a significant amount.

I have probably hosted a thousand dinner parties, large charity events and family holiday parties with up to 60 people.

Additionally, since moving to our lakefront retirement home, I often host people more than half of the summer.

I am completely over it. I still enjoy having one or two couples for dinner periodically, but I am way past these big events.

Two years ago, we had a paella party, with three grills going and 40 guests.

It was exhausting for me. Even though he manned the grill, it was up to me to have the house spic and span, make sure the gardens were up to snuff, do the shopping, prep the ingredients, arrange for enough seating, organize the various beverage, appetizer, salad and dessert tables with proper supplies and table coverings, make sure there were enough cutlery and dishes, etc.

True, people brought dishes to pass, but I am dreading a repeat.