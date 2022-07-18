Ask Amy: Casual dater needs to find her missing person

Dear Amy: I met “John,” who I thought was an evolved, caring and understanding human.

We’ve been dating for nine months.

We do not tell each other that we love each other, or talk about the future.

John is divorced going on two years, so it is understandable that he’s not in a place to commit, and he doesn’t want to marry again.

John has a 9-year-old son, “Caleb,” who I’ve spent time with.

Caleb ignores me, doesn’t answer questions and lacks manners.

John says he’s shy and takes time to warm up, which is fair.

I had a similar upbringing, so I can empathize to a degree.

Lately, I find that I don’t enjoy spending time with them.

Are these signs that this is a casual relationship and works for now, or do I need to cut the cord and move on?

I want a partner. I hope to find my person, be crazy in love, have a healthy relationship and possibly get married again someday (I’ve been divorced for 11 years).

I’m either settling, or I’m learning how to not be so attached.

What are your thoughts?—Casual?

Dear Casual?: First, “Caleb.” He is nine. Nine-year-olds can behave along a wide spectrum, but overall I’d say that a 9-year-old boy whose folks have split up and whose dad is bringing a new friend around would generally behave exactly as Caleb is behaving. You can assume that he gives his mother’s dates or partner the same business.

Every single moment his dad spends with another adult is one less moment spent exclusively on Caleb. And exclusivity might be what this boy craves right now.

Taking this on as a partner would require an extremely motivated person who is prepared to hang in there, possibly for years, befriending this hurting child and loving his father.

No one would blame you for not wanting to take that on.

If you hang in there without the requisite “crazy in love” part, then you would be settling. “Crazy in love” is what gets you across the finish line in a family system like this.

Even if you believe you’ve forgotten what it really feels like to be in love, I assure you – when you finally find your person, you’ll feel brave enough that you’ll be willing to take on a roomful of angry adolescents in order to be in a family together.

I think it’s time to transition to friendship with John, and issue a “missing person” alert. He’s out there.