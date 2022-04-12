Ask Amy: Co-worker wonders about disclosing raises

Dear Amy: I’ve become good friends with a co-worker who started at the same job I did over 12 years ago.

I’ve received raises, including two after I changed departments six years ago.

In a recent conversation with my co-worker, they disclosed that they have not had one raise in all their time with the company.

When I was given my raises, I was always told it was confidential, and I’ve kept it quiet. My friend has asked several times and has been told that no raises are being given.

They have a good track record with the company and have done well in meeting their goals.

Should I say something to the co-worker about my pay increases?

Would it be better to hint at it and not break the agreed-to confidentiality? My friend is thinking of looking for a new job. — Feeling Guilty

Dear Feeling Guilty: This is from NLRB.gov: “Under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA or the Act), employees have the right to communicate with other employees at their workplace about their wages. Wages are a vital term and condition of employment, and discussions of wages are often preliminary to organizing or other actions for mutual aid or protection.”

Further, they write: “When you and another employee have a conversation or communication about your pay, it is unlawful for your employer to punish or retaliate against you in any way for having that conversation.”

Employers tell employees to keep their salaries confidential because it is in the employer’s best interests for their employees to be kept in the dark about co-workers’ compensation and raises.

Review your company’s official policies and any employment agreement you may have signed. Unless you agreed in writing to keep your own salary confidential, then you should be free to exercise your right to disclose it.

If you want to hedge, you could say, “I know for a fact that raises have been given.”

And yes — your friend should get another job.