Ask Amy: Colleague groper should face consequences

Dear Amy: My best friend recently attended her professional association’s top producers’ banquet.

“Brian,” a very successful man from another firm, groped her bottom two times at the event.

No one else saw.

She let the first incident pass because they were in a group setting, and she didn’t know how to respond.

Then he grabbed her again. She stormed away and avoided him for the rest of the event.

The next day she told an associate who confronted Brian.

On the phone, Brian told the associate that my friend was flirting with him.

The next day she received a text from Brian: “Call me so I can apologize about yesterday.” She felt humiliated by chasing him down for an apology, so she never called.

Three weeks have now passed, but the humiliation is still festering in her mind.

I told her it wasn’t too late to ask for an apology in a three-way call with her associate and Brian, where he would have to fess up to his actions instead of blaming her.

I also told her to report Brian to the association and ask for him to be barred from next year’s event.

She’s obviously hesitant to inconvenience people and make the wrong type of name for herself. — Outraged Bestie

Dear Outraged: I disagree with your idea that this should be handled casually on a three-way call.

If your friend asked me, I’d advise her to write an account of exactly what happened and send it directly to the association’s head office, naming “Brian,” reporting that he has admitted this behavior to another associate, and asking that appropriate actions be taken.

If your friend reported this and demanded action, the “name she would make for herself” would be of someone who is appropriately concerned about her safety, as well as the well-being of other women who might have the bad luck of crossing paths with this creep.