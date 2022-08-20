Ask Amy: Couple could include ‘church family’ in wedding

Dear Amy: My long-term girlfriend and I got engaged and are planning a small, but not tiny, wedding next year.

We’re anticipating 40 to 60 guests, made up exclusively of family and close friends.

My question is: Do we need to invite our co-workers?

We both work in the same small (20 person) office within our church.

We like everyone there, but are only really close with about five of these people.

One of the pastors from our church will officiate the ceremony, so at least some people from work will be there.

We don’t want anyone to feel left out, but we also don’t relish adding 15 acquaintances to an event that is so intimate.

Should we invite them? Should we not?

Is there a third option? Shy in New York

Dear Shy: No, you do not need to invite all 20 colleagues to your wedding.

For you, there is a possible third option. It’s known as a “church family” wedding, and it might be an ideal solution for you.

Discuss this with your clergy.

In a church family wedding, the church, which is also your workplace, opens up the wedding service to any church member who wants to attend. Attendees do not receive a printed invitation, but clergy would announce the wedding from the pulpit and/or publish it in the newsletter, and invite members to attend the ceremony if they would like.

Your wedding ceremony would include your invited (40 to 60) guests, and any additional church members and colleagues who would like to witness your wedding.

After the ceremony, you and your new spouse would have some punch, cake and cookies in the church hall and thank your church family for witnessing your wedding. Later you and your invited guests would make their way to the reception venue for the private reception.