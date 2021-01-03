Ask Amy: COVID risks create friendship fracture

But, regardless of what our comfort level is with exposure risk for our own family, is it irresponsible to take any risks, big or small, in the context of the overall social impact of possibly spreading this disease?

I think that is ultimately why my friend is so mad at us. We try to minimize exposure outside the home, holidays this year were just our own household, and we wear masks everywhere, but obviously we haven’t been isolating to the same degree as some.

I have cried more this year than in all my other years combined. Lonely and Ghosted

Dear Lonely: You seem to believe that your friend is judging you as being socially irresponsible for having your son engage in activities that his school has deemed safe.

I don’t interpret her reaction the same way. She is sequestered, quarantined, basically, with her children. This is such a tender time; surely you can imagine that your relative privileges make her sad about her family’s situation.