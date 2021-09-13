Ask Amy: Dad’s parenting style includes surveillance

I’m suggesting that in order for her to mature along the expected developmental path toward independence she may have to break with him once she is tired of his control.

You are your daughter’s parent, just as much as your husband is. You should be transparent with both that you disagree with his control of her.

If he is angry when you express your own point of view, then too bad. This is a fundamental issue affecting your family, and you have the right to assert your own influence.

Email your daughter: “You are legally an adult now, and I want you to live your life the way you want to live it. I have been honest with Dad that I disagree with his parenting at this stage of your life. I trust you to do your best and to occasionally make mistakes. I hope you won’t let anyone else be in charge of your life – including us — but you can always come to us for help if you need it.”

If your husband reads this email in the course of his surveillance, then all the better.

Your daughter also has the right to her own opinion, and if she doesn’t like her father’s behavior, then she – not you – should communicate that to him.

