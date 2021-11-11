Ask Amy: Dater fears he will never be a player

Not long after that she showed her character by ghosting me, so I’m comforted by the fact that I didn’t lose much. Confused by Women

Dear Confused: You seem to excel at the mechanics and dynamic of wooing: Third-date dinner and a play? Well done.

I can’t speak for all women (or even some women), and yet — the dynamic you describe as baffling seems — to me — to be simple human nature. When you retreat a bit, creating space, another person will instinctively move forward.

All the same, developing a sexual/romantic relationship can seem like participating in a tennis match choreographed by Twyla Tharp. You volley, she returns. You advance, she meets you at the net. You step back, she does a grand jete.

You have done nothing wrong. You noticed a pattern and communicated about it. She then told you exactly what you needed to know: when you held back, it created a desire in her.

Her return text might have brought on a round of fun flirtation. Instead, you seem flummoxed.

There are times when two people simply crash together. This is rare and wonderful.

For all of those other times, I suggest that you initiate less kissing and instead do more … leaning. Physical closeness, eye contact, a touch on the arm will telegraph your interest. If she’s into you, she’ll show it. You should let her.

