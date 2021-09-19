Ask Amy: Dating apps beget ‘situationship’

Dear Amy: I was in an exclusive monogamous relationship with a man for eight months and, unfortunately, I kept catching him using dating apps, even after I had drawn a hard boundary about it.
He also lied to me about substance abuse, he was in AA for years but kept falling off the wagon.
He told me he was a social drinker and was just taking a break from alcohol for health and fitness reasons.
He would go dark and fall out of communication and then deflect onto me when I would ask him why.
So, finally, after a week of him being particularly inconsiderate and insensitive, I broke off our relationship.
I did so with honor and said goodbye to his friends and family and spoke not one unkind word about him to anybody.
Now, he wants to go in for couples counseling, even though when I was with him, he refused to listen to me about even the simplest thing, like deleting his dating apps.
I don’t know why he wants to go to counseling now that he has completely repelled me.
A part of me really loves him still, but a part of me doesn’t trust the relationship (or our “situationship”), since he kept a whole separate list of rules for himself than he did for me.
I’d really like your take on this. Curious
Dear Curious: I agree with you that deleting needs to happen. You need to do the deleting and what you need to lose – is him.
Based on what you say about this person, you obviously don’t like, trust, or respect him.
You were feeling good about how you ended things, but if you allow him to draw you back in, you won’t even have that.
Counseling is a great idea, especially for him. If he wants to enter therapy in order to figure out how and why he sabotaged the relationship with you, then let him do so and perhaps at some point in the future, he will be inspired to try to prove to you that he has changed. I hope that by that point, you will have moved on.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.
Tags
- Test
- Dna
- Medicine
- Psychology
- Genetics
- Physiology
- Husband
- Dream
- Amy
- Addict
- Addiction
- Homeowner
- Police
- Crime
- Grammar
- Criminal Law
- Niece
- Dear Amy
- Teenager
- Just Like Mom
- Therapist
- Ethics
- Linguistics
- Telecommunications
- Liar
- Cheater
- Therapy
- Gender
- Walter
- Barb
- Work
- Rehash
- Relationship
- Service Provider
- Mom
- Grab
- Economics
- Finance
- Investment
- Son-in-law
- Cup Of Coffee
- Registry
- Concern
- Physician
- Cancer Patient
- Immunology
- Anatomy
- License
- Immune System
- Pandemic
- Katrina
- Jack
- Dave
- Commerce
- Sleuth
- Martina
- Marijuana
- Widower
- Singer
- Music
- Singing
- Aisle
- Wedding
- Spouse
- Dislike
- Vaccine
- Risk
- Vaccination
- Parents
- Guideline
- Mask
- Vaccinate
- Teacher
- Payment
- Sport
- Education
- School
- Vehicle
- Contest
- Grandchild
- Law
- Genealogy
- Gift
- Contact
- Grandson
- Ex-husband
- Survival
- Acknowledgment
- Exercise
- Walking
- Legal Right
- Termination
- Full Time
- Lawyer
- Child
- Dating
- Need
- Introvert
- Matching
- Meeting
- List
- Jackie
- Spray Paint
- Paint
- Building Industry
- Abuse
- Spray Painting
- Landlord
- Inhalant
- Questioner
- Obliger
- Stripe
- Guy
- Zebra
- Divorce
- Sexology
- Daughter
- Patience
- Dread
- Wife
- Sophie
- Friendship
- Advice
- Realtor
- House
- Agent
- Resentment
- Trauma
- Tribulation
- Hug
- Gesture
- Rule
- Medication
- Baby
- Photo
- Help
- Towel
- Food
- Bed
- Sheet
- Iced Tea
- Call
- Traveler
- Virus
- Antibody
- Card
- Airline
- Illness
- Repentance
- Girlfriend
- Worship
- Forgiveness
- Amends
- Remorse
- Boyfriend
- Leigh
- Post
- Answer
- Stepmother
- Granddaughter
- Grandmother
- Status
- Dinner
- Invitation
- Variant
- Disclosure
- Donor
- Sperm
- Schedule
- Mistake
- Meal
- Weekly
- Laundry
- Grandparent
- Compassion
- Human Being
- Message
- Mental Health
- Counseling
- Crisis
- Happiness
- Journey
- Biological Clock
- Biology
- Tick
- Dear
- Wait
- Pressure
- Dad
- Bandwidth
- Partner
- Longing
- Recommendation
- Dilemma
- Dennis
- Lori
- James
- Internet
- Accusation
- Movement
- Worry
- Boomer
- Elder
- Sociology
- Aggression
- Millennial
- Mother-in-law
- Rudeness
- Boat
- Yacht
- John
- Fleet
- Transports
- Nextdoor
- Neighbor
- Yard
- Guilt
- Treatment
- Stress
- Postcard
- Disorder
- Cancer
- Anon
- Alcoholism
- Alcohol
- Heartache
- Show
- Experience
- Aching
- Priority
- Weekend
- Ex
- Politics
- Camille
- Grandparents
- Drama
- Services Administration
- Parent
- Website
- Theresa
- Manipulator
- Daughter-in-law
- Chance
- Bridge
- Cousin
- Soccer Player
- Tennis Bums
- Park
- Tennis Court
- Quiet
- Bum
- Conduct
- Student
- Grade
- Adult
- Push
- Attorney
- Assets
- Accounting
- Debt
- Married Woman
- Leash
- Livestock
- Zootechnics
- Zoology
- Bill
- Cowboy
- Dog
- Animal
- Vet
- Parenting
- Surveillance
- Survivor
- Self Acceptance
- Self-awareness
- Past
- Aspiration
- Glenda
- Brenda
- Peace Lily
- Twin
- Sister
- Birthday Gift
- App
- Military
- Wagon
- Substance Abuse
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!