Ask Amy: Daughter has bad judgment and no apology

Dear Amy: I have a 20-year-old daughter. I adore her. We have a great relationship.
She lives with her boyfriend and his family. When COVID-19 hit, I was very cautious, as I have conditions that make me high risk for serious infection. As the vaccines became available, I was so relieved, and we all got vaccinated.
A couple of days before Christmas, my daughter became quite ill and called my wife to take her to the ER.
She tested positive for COVID but was able to go back home that night.
The next day she sent a text to my wife: “By the way, I am not vaccinated and never will be.”
Months previously, she had said she was vaccinated. She continued to visit us and even her grandfather, who was in a nursing home.
I emailed her, telling her how disappointed I was with her, how her actions endangered me and her grandfather, and how upset I was with her deceit and recklessness.
She has not apologized, nor has she taken any responsibility for her behavior. I have reached out, but no such discussion has happened, other than a couple of casual conversations. We (the vaxxed members of the family) are really upset.
If she decides not to be vaxxed, it’s her decision, but how could she not own it and take precautions around people she cares about?
Any suggestions on going forward?
I love her so much, but I’m so disappointed that a woman I raised would do this. – Distressed Dad
Dear Distressed: I do not want to excuse your daughter’s dangerous behavior, or her choice to lie about it.
However, I will only point out the obvious: She is 20. Twenty-year-olds are notorious for having terrible judgment and then lying about their actions after-the-fact. Proof of how immature she is was when she came down with COVID and then called upon her mom (instead of anyone in her current household) to take her to the ER.
You don’t state why your daughter is living with her boyfriend and his family, instead of living on her own or with you, but this may actually be her unhealthiest choice. You have already lowered the boom in a completely appropriate way.
Yes, of course you will continue to love her, and yes – you should continue to communicate with her. Do not wait for an apology for her dangerous actions. This apology may be sitting heavily on her heart, but you might not hear the words until she is 30.
But you also know something important about her, now. She is defying your family norm, and she wants you to know. Take commonsense precautions regarding spending time with her.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com
