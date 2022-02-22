Ask Amy: Daughter has bad judgment and no apology

If she decides not to be vaxxed, it’s her decision, but how could she not own it and take precautions around people she cares about?

Any suggestions on going forward?

I love her so much, but I’m so disappointed that a woman I raised would do this. – Distressed Dad

Dear Distressed: I do not want to excuse your daughter’s dangerous behavior, or her choice to lie about it.

However, I will only point out the obvious: She is 20. Twenty-year-olds are notorious for having terrible judgment and then lying about their actions after-the-fact. Proof of how immature she is was when she came down with COVID and then called upon her mom (instead of anyone in her current household) to take her to the ER.

You don’t state why your daughter is living with her boyfriend and his family, instead of living on her own or with you, but this may actually be her unhealthiest choice. You have already lowered the boom in a completely appropriate way.