Ask Amy: Do I send graduation gifts to ungrateful grad, and almost stranger?

Dear Amy: I received two college graduation notifications, and I am unsure what I should do.

The first is from a friend whose daughter has graduated from a prestigious college.

When she graduated from high school, we attended her graduation party and brought a gift that was personalized, unique and useful for years to come.

We never received a thank you. I personally picked it out and made sure we received it well before her graduation. When we went to her party, she barely acknowledged us.

I know she may be different four or five years later, but it is still an irritant.

The second graduate is a son of a niece whom we have not met since he was a baby, if even that.

We received an announcement of his graduation.

Coincidentally, both grads went to the same college, although they don’t know each other.

My plan is simply to send congratulation cards to each.

Am I being small-minded?

What is your suggested course of action? Should I still enclose a check? Wondering

Dear Wondering: Because one of these young people is a stranger and the other has a bit of a history with you, you should think primarily about what would make you feel the best.

Would it make you feel good to ignore the ungrateful grad? (It might…).

I’d probably send a card and a very modest amount to both, congratulating them and telling them that their first post-grad cappuccino (or martini) is on you.

You will not be thanked.

Dear Amy: You are so good at what you do, but I wish life were as easy as you make it seem.

Many days my wife and I discuss your advice. I’ll read a letter out loud, and we both try to guess what you’ll say.

After we both had our turns, I do the “reveal” and we’d decide who was closer. Randy

Dear Randy: Many families report doing this together – and it makes me extremely happy. Thank you.

Dear Amy: “Upset” seemed incredulous at the thought of a six-year-old knowing about sperm and eggs.

My mother began teaching me about body parts, what they do, and how, from a very young age.

At age 4 or 5 I absolutely knew about sperm, eggs, and how they met each other. I never became a promiscuous teen mom or a drug addict.

People do not give children enough credit for their ability to learn about the world and life.

Please, teach you little ones about what bodies do. Precocious, Not Promiscuous

Dear Precocious: Information leads to knowledge, which leads to self-awareness.

Your mother did it right.

