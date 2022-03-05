Ask Amy: Easter celebration could turn toxic

Dear Amy: For many years I have invited my brother “Steve” and sister “Wendy” and their spouses to celebrate Easter with us.

It has always been a lovely day, despite the fact that Wendy and our sister-in-law (Steve’s wife, “Cynthia”) don’t get along.

Frankly, Cynthia is a very difficult person and has made Steve’s life miserable much of the time, but they’ve been married more than 50 years, and she’s not going anywhere.

Problems reached the breaking point recently and Wendy had had enough. She sent Cynthia a nasty text telling her off and saying she hoped never to see her (expletive) face again.

I know that if I invite Steve and Cynthia this year, Wendy won’t come and even though I’d rather have Wendy, I can’t exclude my brother Steve. Any advice? Devastated