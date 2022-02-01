Ask Amy: Elder caregivers coerce family for money

Dear Amy: My elderly father lives at home with us and contributes to the cost of his caregiver (about $5,000 a month).
We arrange for his caregivers through agencies. We are professional, polite and provide a competitive salary above minimum wage, as well as paid sick leave, vacation and a weekly “tip” to raise their wage to $20/hour.
We are middle-class retirees. We are not rich. Nevertheless, almost every caregiver we have hired (all through agencies) has spoken repeatedly about how their previous employers “considered them part of the family” and gave them money for a car, a house or a gift in the elderly’s will.
We are treating the caregivers well and paying them professionally and appropriately; however, we want to continue to see them as employees, not family.
It is hard enough to have to have a caregiver in our home because we cannot physically see to all of my father's needs, but the guilt and pressure several of these ladies have put on us (two women have even asked for a five-figure “loan”) makes us feel anxious and stressed.
I’ve been saying no, and changing the caregiver when the stress gets too bad, but it keeps happening. Worried
Dear Worried: The AARP has extremely helpful information about elder financial abuse on their website: AARP.org (search “prevent caregiver fraud”).
They describe the elder caregiving industry as “like the Wild West,” with some agencies not screening employees for experience or criminal records, and not providing training or oversight for caregivers.
Only use a bonded and insured homecare agency.
As you know, qualified, competent and kind caregivers are worth their weight in gold, but no caregiver should ever ask or pressure you or your loved-one for money beyond their salary.
Pressure to be included in an elder’s will is not uncommon. AARP cautions: “Advise the older person’s attorney of any suspected financial abuse, especially if a caregiver is exerting pressure to revise estate planning documents.”Make sure you keep a close eye on all of your father’s accounts. Secure his cards, checkbook and wallet in a safe.
You and your husband are going to have to be very frank and firm with all of the people coming into your home. Anyone asking to receive more money from you should be told: “This is inappropriate. Please don’t raise this issue again, with us or with Dad.” Report your concern to the agency.
If you suspect caregiver fraud or theft, contact the police and your local Adult Protective Service Agency. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Initiative offers an elder fraud hotline (833-372-8311) and a map of local agencies that can help (justice.gov/elderjustice).
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.