Ask Amy: Elder caregivers coerce family for money

Dear Amy: My elderly father lives at home with us and contributes to the cost of his caregiver (about $5,000 a month).

We arrange for his caregivers through agencies. We are professional, polite and provide a competitive salary above minimum wage, as well as paid sick leave, vacation and a weekly “tip” to raise their wage to $20/hour.

We are middle-class retirees. We are not rich. Nevertheless, almost every caregiver we have hired (all through agencies) has spoken repeatedly about how their previous employers “considered them part of the family” and gave them money for a car, a house or a gift in the elderly’s will.

We are treating the caregivers well and paying them professionally and appropriately; however, we want to continue to see them as employees, not family.

It is hard enough to have to have a caregiver in our home because we cannot physically see to all of my father's needs, but the guilt and pressure several of these ladies have put on us (two women have even asked for a five-figure “loan”) makes us feel anxious and stressed.