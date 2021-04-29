Ask Amy: Employee uses PTO to go AWOL

Dear Miffed: If your employee declares to you when she is taking time off and you are worried about being “too sensitive,” as well as the prospect of “upsetting her,” then I’d say she has you right where she wants you.

Do you have a company policy about scheduling (non-emergency) time off? If not, then you should enact one. Here is some sample language for PTO (paid time off): “To take PTO requires two days of notice to the supervisor and Human Resources unless the PTO is used for legitimate, unexpected illness or emergencies.”

And then you should enforce it.

The way to enforce your policy is to do what my various managers have done over the years: make your policy clear to all the employees, and, if this one employee continues to violate it, deal with her directly.

By all means, highlight her positive contributions to the company, and let her know that being a great worker also compels her to adhere to the guidelines that each employee is expected to follow.

Dear Amy: I have no children, but I do have seven nieces and nephews.

Some of my nieces and nephews make a point of staying in touch.