Ask Amy: Ex-boyfriend seeks repentance

Dear Amy: A couple of months ago, my girlfriend broke up with me.

She was right to do this.

I was unemployed at the time and took out my frustration on her, sometimes in psychologically cruel ways.

I have no excuses for that and have since come to feel profoundly remorseful for my behavior.

I desperately want, need, to make amends and earn her forgiveness.

The problem is, I don’t know how to do that, because she told me to never contact her again.

I have to respect her wishes, but my guilt is killing me.

I’ve been worrying about making amends and trying to find ways to repent.

So, I guess my question is, how do you go about doing that? Can you? Trying to Repent

Dear Trying: You can, and do, feel genuine remorse for your behavior. Repentance is the act of recognizing, accepting, and feeling remorse or contrition, making a commitment to change, and then … changing.

According to you, you’ve done all of these things. If so, you have both repented and also earned your former girlfriend’s forgiveness.