Ask Amy: Ex’s reappearance brings on anxiety

What should I do? Should I just ask him, point blank?

Or should I just fade away and leave the past in the past?

I have had a lot of trauma and abandonment in my life, and I don’t know if I could handle being hurt again. Dazed and Confused

Dear Dazed: I’m going to be that cynical friend, the one who challenges you when you’re lost in the weeds.

He’s in touch with you now because he just broke up with his girlfriend.

He’s manipulating you now with tales from the crypt because, he just broke up with his girlfriend.

My question for you is: Why does he get to be in charge? Why does he get to dominate these conversations?

Maybe it’s time for you to be in charge. You’ve had 20 years to prepare. And you deserve to express yourself, not out of anger, but because you have a voice and a point of view.

You could say, “Well, we’ve walked down memory lane. That was nice. Now, what’s next?”