Ask Amy: Exhausted caregiver deserves some respite

I would like to put my parents on a plane and head with my husband to an art show far away.

When I floated the idea, my husband said, “But you love to be with your sisters, there’s a light in you with them that you don’t get anywhere else.”

Maybe, but it also means I’d spend two weeks in a house with my parents.

Then again, it might be the last time we’re all together.

Sigh. With your calm and clear perspective, can you help me navigate what feels like an enormous emotional minefield?

I’d appreciate learning how to disengage a bit without feeling guilty. Or sad. Or pressured. Maxed Headroom

Dear Maxed: I’ve been there. And, while you might believe that your current frustration and grief will somehow help you to miss your folks a little less after their passing, it doesn’t seem to work that way.

All of these tasks, chores, and trips are further bonding you to them.