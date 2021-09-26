Ask Amy: Family member wanted to Zoom to a wedding

Dear Amy: I live on the East Coast. Most of my family members live on the West Coast.

Recently, I received an email from my cousin’s daughter (we live in the same city), letting me know that my 95-year-old aunt (her grandmother), who resides on the West Coast, has COVID-19.

What hurt me about her email was the last line, stating that she was leaving shortly for her honeymoon. I had no idea she had gotten married.

I knew she was engaged; this occurred the month before the pandemic started.

However, I didn’t know about her wedding (held on the West Coast). My family never informed me.

I was told about it after the fact, and my West Coast cousins let me know that they attended the wedding in person.

I am hurt by the lack of communication.

I let them know it wasn’t about not being invited to the wedding; it was about not being told about it.

Last Thanksgiving, the daughter of another cousin (who we see more often since they live closer) had a “COVID” wedding. We all watched it via Zoom.