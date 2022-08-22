Ask Amy: Family witness to underage imbibing wants to tell

Dear Amy: This summer I attended a large family celebratory gathering.

There were several teenage boys in attendance, along with younger girls.

During this gathering I witnessed these young men (under legal age) openly smoking marijuana in front of the parents and guests, both young and old.

Their parents were the hosts of the party.

That’s not all. There was a bar set up for the adults.

A person at the party witnessed a young girl, not yet a teen, drinking alcohol. When it was brought to the attention of the parents, they did not object.

These young brains are at risk, yet I feel hopeless to do anything about it in fear of being ostracized by the very people I love.

I don’t want anyone to get it trouble with the law, but should I say something? — What To Do?

Dear What to Do?: You witnessed unhealthy and potentially dangerous behavior on the part of underage people at a private event (presumably on private property) and with their parents’ knowledge.

Laws vary from state to state regarding the illegality of underage people consuming alcohol and pot while on private property and with their parents’ permission. A number of states do allow this, and while you might not agree with this legislation or certainly the questionable parenting being demonstrated, you are not obliged to intervene.

Parents may not allow underage people who are other people’s children consume these substances, and may be liable for any injuries or damages that result from underage consumption while on their property.

What do you need to do? Nothing. You’re off the hook.

The one exception to non-intervention (in my opinion) is the pre-teen girl consuming alcohol when her parents were not physically present and witnessing it.

I think it is appropriate for any adult who witnesses a pre-teen child consuming alcohol to intervene directly with the child (“Is that alcohol in your cup? Nope. That’s not for you.”) and to let her parents know afterward. (Also speak with the bartender, if there is one.)

If parents have a problem with your intervention in that regard, too bad.