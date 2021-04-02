Ask Amy: Fiance’s incessant talking causes problems

Dear Amy: My fiancé, “Albert,” talks nonstop. He will talk about any and every subject, regardless of the situation or the audience.

He doesn’t care if anyone is interested in what he is saying.

He will tell endless stories — it is just one story after another.

The subject doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if he has told the same story more than once to the same person. He gets started and doesn’t stop until people finally walk away.

He can’t seem to read the social cues that indicate people want him to stop talking.

He has been reprimanded more than once by his employers about talking to workers on his job sites and wasting their time while on the clock.

If I invite friends over, it doesn’t matter that we are having a conversation; he will interrupt and try to steer the conversation to a subject that he enjoys.

I’ve stopped inviting my friends over because his behavior is annoying and embarrassing.

He complains that he has no real friends to do things with but holy smokes, I might know why.