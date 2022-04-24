Ask Amy: For advice shopper, the answer is alienation

Dear Amy: My psychiatrist suggested I write to you because none of the professionals we've consulted have an answer.

I had two children with a selfish, emotionally abusive man. I divorced him at my psychologist’s suggestion so my children would not see and experience his awful behavior.

I had custody of the children. His few opportunities for visitation were lost due to his abuse. When the kids were older, he got visitation and spent most of the time trying to turn the kids against me.

My daughter was able to forgive him when she was an adult because he mellowed and she wanted to have some connection with him, despite his faults. My son, however, caved to his pressure and has not had any contact with me in 20 years.

My daughter maintains a close relationship with her brother to this day.

My son is getting married. He evidently believes I might show up and make a scene, even though I have not been invited. My daughter is going to be in the wedding, but won't tell me about it.

I moved across the country to be with her and her kids.

I'm the good mom — the extra good mom that did everything. My daughter is a doctor. My ex-husband is a bad man. He's made my son a bad man.

Why is my daughter participating in their family events, while I'm the one babysitting her kids? Shouldn’t she stop enabling this hate campaign against me? — Wondering

Dear Wondering: You seem to be advice-shopping, and I assume your psychiatrist is recommending that you ask my opinion because your practice is to reject the advice you’ve been given and look for a different answer.

I assume you have researched “parental alienation,” and if so, you will see that your son’s attitude toward you might be the result of his father’s behavior. However, in my opinion, you are also practicing a form of this, in your attempt to force your daughter to align completely with you.

It should not be her job to advocate for you in such a challenging situation. She is doing what many children of toxic divorces do: she is adjusting her scuba mask and wading in, trying her hardest to get her own needs met without being figuratively dashed against the rocks by an angry parent.

You paint yourself as “the good mom” and your ex and son as “bad men,” and as long as you see the world in such absolutes, your daughter will be forced to behave this way. You should never expect a child to completely renounce a parent, because — for better or for worse — that parent is a part of them.

If you don’t want to babysit your grandchildren, don’t. But don’t use them as further ammunition in your ongoing war against your ex.