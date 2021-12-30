Ask Amy: Forms of address evolve all the way to M

Dear Amy: How should I address an email or letter to someone I don't know well who uses "they" pronouns? My specific problem is determining how to appropriately address my business emails and letters without assuming excessive familiarity, since I may not know all of the recipients well.
I continue to use "Dear Ms. Surname" and "Dear Mr. Surname" as my default for people who identify as she/her and he/him.
Only today did I realize that I am completely at a loss as to how to be equally considerate of people who identify as they/them. Thank you for your guidance. Stumped
Dear Stumped: I love your question.
Remember when “Ms.” was all the rage? As in inciting all the rage?
Well, Ms. now seems slightly stodgy.
A gender-neutral form of address that has emerged (to replace Ms. and Mr. and Sir/Madam) is “Mx.”
I like it. It’s got that edgy: “Sorry, I can’t talk right now because I’m out wakeboarding” vibe.
There are other honorifics to choose from, including the always-elegant “M.”
If you know the person’s name but don’t know them well enough to simply address them by their first name, you can use both first and last names: “Dear Stacy Glockenspiel …”
When you receive an email reply, the person’s preference of address will likely be noted in their signature line. Many people lately also note their gender-address preference, they/them, she/her, he/him, etc.
For first-time contact with a department, you can address your email: Dear Hiring Manager, or Dear Human Resources Rep, or Dear Friendly Recruiter.
I’ve heard of some people using the salutation: “Dear Gentleperson.”
Using this might take some extra confidence on your part. It has a certain Jane Austen flair, with a touch of whimsy, but I like it.
Dear Amy: Regarding your inadequate suggestions to “Sad and Alone,” whose father had recently died, after my sons died, Christmas lost everything that had made it fun and meaningful.
Then one year my daughter, some friends and I collected gloves, hats, blankets, and wool socks, and went downtown where there were people living on the street.
The first year we took 100 hamburgers. Last year we had 300 burritos in a big cooler on a dolly.
Then we just wandered around chatting with people, prayed for a few people, offered people what we had. Since then, that has been our Christmas. The warmth, fellowship, camaraderie with fellow citizens ... wouldn't trade it for any gift in the world. Carol
Dear Carol: You are a true Christmas Carol, and I thank you.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.