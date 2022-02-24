Ask Amy: Generous couple wants to leave huge tip

Dear Amy: My husband and I usually have breakfast several times a week at a local coffee shop.

Over the years, we have become friendly with several of the waitresses.

At this time, there are two women that we would like to give special financial gifts to. One is a single mom whose daughter is a straight-A student and needs money for a school trip to Washington, D.C.; the other one is putting herself through nursing school while working as a waitress and just passed her nursing exam.

Both of these ladies are hardworking, lovely people.

We would like to give them each a financial gift of about $500, but my husband is afraid that if we do, the word will get around to the other employees at the coffee shop and we will make ourselves targets for anyone who needs money. We can’t do this for everyone. How can we handle giving these two gifts without making ourselves look like “soft touches” for anyone else who needs money? We need your help on this one. — Frequent Diners