Ask Amy: Grandfather wonders about greeting children at a local school

Dear Amy: I’m a father and a grandfather to a 17-year-old grandson. I am his virtual instructor during the pandemic.

I coached children’s sports as my daughter grew up, and I’m currently a 27-year certified basketball official.

I say all of this to let you know I have a real love for children and want to always be a positive presence in their lives.

I walk each morning through my neighborhood.

My walk takes me past an elementary school, as children and their parents are walking to and from the school. I greet each person I pass with a simple, “Morning,” and continue my walk.

Some children are accompanied by their parents, others are not. I don’t stop or slow down — I merely smile and greet people as I walk by.

I give each child a wide berth, walking into the street to make sure they don’t feel threatened. Also, as a lifelong musician, whenever I see a child carrying a musical instrument, I make a simple remark such as, “Glad to see a fellow musician.”

The school guards always say hello, so I’m known in the area.